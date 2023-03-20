Logano, Ford deliver answer to Chevy’s strong NASCAR start

HAMPTON, Ga. (AP) — As the reigning NASCAR champion, Joey Logano had no reason to panic when Team Penske had a slower than expected start to the new season. Even so, Logano’s return to the winner’s circle was a much-needed boost for Ford following a dominant start to the season by Chevrolet and Hendrick Motorsports. Chevrolet drivers won the first four races, including back-to-back wins by Hendrick’s William Byron. Logano passed another Ford driver, Brad Keselowski, on the final lap to claim his first win of 2023 at Atlanta Motor Speedway. Logano says Ford drivers proved they will be a force on superspeedways.

