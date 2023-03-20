LSU coach: Skenes so hot, he could handle big-league batters
By ERIC OLSON
AP Sports Writer
LSU’s Paul Skenes has established himself as the most dominant pitcher in the country through the first month of the season. The big right-hander has won all five of his starts and has a nation-leading 59 strikeouts against four walks in just over 30 innings. LSU coach Jay Johnson says Skenes is pitching so well right now that he could face a major-league batting order and hold his own. Skenes spent the last two years at Air Force and was Mountain West co-pitcher of the year last season. He transferred to LSU to pursue a pro baseball career.