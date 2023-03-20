LSU coach: Skenes so hot, he could handle big-league batters

LSU’s Paul Skenes has established himself as the most dominant pitcher in the country through the first month of the season. The big right-hander has won all five of his starts and has a nation-leading 59 strikeouts against four walks in just over 30 innings. LSU coach Jay Johnson says Skenes is pitching so well right now that he could face a major-league batting order and hold his own. Skenes spent the last two years at Air Force and was Mountain West co-pitcher of the year last season. He transferred to LSU to pursue a pro baseball career.

