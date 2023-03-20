Man United forward Rashford pulls out of England squad

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Marcus Rashford, Mason Mount and Nick Pope have withdrawn from the England squad for the Euro 2024 qualifiers against Italy and Ukraine. The Football Association confirmed Manchester United forward Rashford had suffered a knock during the 3-1 win against Fulham in the FA Cup. Mount is recovering from a pelvic injury and the FA said Pope was hurt after Newcastle’s 2-1 win against Nottingham Forest. Tottenham goalkeeper Fraser Forster has been called up as a replacement for Pope. No other players have been added to Gareth Southgate’s squad for this week’s games as 23 players reported for duty at England’s St. George’s Park training headquarters.

