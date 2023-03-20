Siegrist leads Villanova into Sweet 16 for 2nd time ever

VILLANOVA, Pa. (AP) — Maddy Siegrist scored 31 points and sent the winningest team in Villanova history into the Sweet 16 for the second time in program history with a 76-57 win over the 12th-seeded Florida Gulf Coast on Monday night. The fourth-seeded Wildcats won their record 30th game and celebrated the March Madness milestone in front of another packed house at the Pavilion. The Wildcats are going to the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2003. The Eagles are still looking for their first Sweet 16 in team history.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.