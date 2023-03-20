New Gophers coach Plitzuweit has core freshmen 4 staying put
By DAVE CAMPBELL
AP Sports Writer
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The four Minnesota freshmen recruited by Lindsay Whalen all decided their loyalty to the home-state program was stronger than the disappointment of seeing her depart. Amaya Battle, Mara Braun, Nia Holloway and Mallory Heyer are feeling even better about staying now that they have a new head coach in Dawn Plitzuweit. She was introduced as Whalen’s successor at a news conference at the team’s practice facility. The heralded quartet was in attendance as part of a healthy turnout from the current roster. Plitzuweit has 16 years of experience as a college head coach. She has a career record of 356-141.