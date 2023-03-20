Oubre, Hornets finish strong, beat Pacers 115-109

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Kelly Oubre Jr. scored 28 points, and the Charlotte Hornets erased a 21-point first-half deficit to beat the Indiana Pacers 115-109 on Monday night to snap a six-game home losing streak. Terry Rozier added 23 points and Gordon Hayward had 22 for the Hornets, who outscored the Pacers 19-4 over the final six minutes to deal the Pacers postseason hopes a big blow. Nick Richards was strong in the second half for Charlotte, finishing with 14 points and 17 rebounds. Myles Turner and Buddy Hield each had 20 points for the Pacers, who entered the night 1 1/2 games behind the Chicago Bulls for the 10th spot in the Eastern Conference standings.

