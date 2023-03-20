Packers re-sign defensive backs Rudy Ford, Corey Ballentine

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — The Green Bay Packers have re-signed safety Rudy Ford and cornerback Corey Ballentine. Ford joined the Packers just before the start of the 2022 season and made a career-high six starts while playing all 17 games. He had 40 tackles and a career-high three interceptions along with a forced fumble and a fumble recovery. Ballentine joined the Packers practice squad last September and was promoted to the active roster in November. He played eight games for the Packers and had one tackle on defense and four more on special teams.

