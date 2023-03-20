Shiffrin tops season-record $1M in ski World Cup prize money

OBERHOFEN, Switzerland (AP) — Mikaela Shiffrin earned another piece of World Cup history. She’s the first Alpine skier to top the season-ending race prize money list with $1 million. Shiffrin’s win in a giant slalom Sunday was her 13th World Cup victory since October. It lifted her total prize money from race organizers to $1.04 million. That set the all-time Alpine World Cup record. Her race earnings rose above Marco Odermatt, whose season ended with a giant slalom win Saturday. Odermatt set a men’s prize-money record with $1,017,000.

