St. Francis, Brooklyn, to drop NCAA D-I athletics program

NEW YORK (AP) — St. Francis College, one of the smallest NCAA Division I schools, announced Monday that its board of trustees has approved a plan to eliminate its athletic program at the end of the spring semester. St. Francis sponsors 21 NCAA teams, including men’s and women’s basketball, and has been a member of the Northeast Conference for more than four decades. The move comes as part of larger restructuring of the private Catholic school located in Brooklyn. Enrollment at the school is about 2,300 undergraduate students, but the school in a new release cited ‘flattening revenue streams and plateauing enrollment..’

