Warriors down Rockets 121-108 to snap 11-game road skid

HOUSTON (AP) — Stephen Curry scored 30 points and Klay Thompson added 29 as the Golden State Warriors snapped an 11-game road skid with a 121-108 win over the Houston Rockets. The game was close most of the way before the Warriors used a 12-2 spurt early in the fourth quarter to pull away and hold on for their first win away from home since Jan. 30 at Oklahoma City. The Rockets used an 11-2 run, led by six points from Kevin Porter Jr, later in the fourth to get within seven with about two minutes to go. But Thompson made a 3-pointer to start a 5-0 run that made it 118-106 with a minute remaining.

