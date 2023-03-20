Williams’ 25 lead Charlotte past Milwaukee in CBI 76-65
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Led by Brice Williams’ 25 points, the Charlotte 49ers defeated the Milwaukee Panthers 76-65 on Monday night in the CBI Tournament.
