Women’s tennis works to safeguard against predatory coaches

The women’s professional tennis tour is increasing efforts to protect players from predatory coaches and others. That is being led by the WTA’s new director of safeguarding. Her name is Lindsay Brandon. She is a lawyer whose past clients included at least one tennis player disputing a doping suspension. Brandon said in a telephone interview with The Associated Press that safeguarding is about physical or emotional abuse and is not just about shielding players from coaches. There are other relationships on tour that need to be kept safe. Brandon started in the new job late last year and her duties include overseeing investigations into accusations of abuse and drafting a new safeguarding code of conduct for the WTA.

