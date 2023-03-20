Wyoming bans transgender youth from girls’ sports teams

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Wyoming has become the 19th state to ban transgender athletes from playing on girls’ or women’s sports teams after the Republican governor opted not to veto the legislation. Gov. Mark Gordon allowed the bill to become law without his signature Friday. He says he supports and agrees with the overall goal of fairness in competitive female sports. But he also called the ban “draconian” and “discriminatory without attention to individual circumstances or mitigating factors.” The law is among dozens of Republican proposals pushing back against transgender rights in statehouses across the U.S. and is likely to attract litigation.

