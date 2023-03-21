Alabama’s Quinerly seeking sweet ending in March Madness

Jahvon Quinerly’s knee injury that helped doom Alabama’s NCAA Tournament chances a year ago is hardly the start of his college basketball saga. It’s probably not even the low point. The Crimson Tide point guard, who has re-emerged as one of the top players on one of the nation’s best teams, is winding down a career that veered badly off course at times. Quinerly has helped the top-seeded Tide reach the Sweet 16 for the second time in his career, setting up a meeting Friday night with No. 5 seed San Diego State in Louisville, Kentucky.

