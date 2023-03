MIAMI (AP) — Team USA fielded a World Baseball Classic roster brimming with All-Star names from Trea Turner to Mookie Betts to Mike Trout. Despite its plethora of talented hitters, Team USA didn’t bring the same pitching talent to the tournament, which culminated in the Americans being outpitched and outmatched in a 3-2 loss to Japan in Tuesday night’s championship game.

