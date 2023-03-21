Arizona State extends Hurley through 2025-26 season

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona State has agreed to a contract extension with men’s basketball coach Bobby Hurley that runs through the 2025-26 season. The deal is subject to approval by the Arizona Board of Regents. Hurley’s previous contract was set to expire after next season. Hurley led the Sun Devils to 23 wins and their third trip to the NCAA Tournament the last five times it has been played. Arizona State beat Nevada in the First Four before losing to Texas Christian on a last-second shot last Friday. The Sun Devils have won at least 20 games four of the past six seasons.

