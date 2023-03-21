Bayern beats Arsenal 1-0 in 1st leg of Women’s CL quarters

MUNICH (AP) — Bayern Munich has beaten Arsenal 1-0 in the first leg of the Women’s Champions League quarterfinals for a 13th straight win in all competitions. Lea Schuller’s header in the 39th minute at Allianz Arena separates the teams heading into the second leg in London next week. Caitlin Foord hit the post for Arsenal while teammates Stina Blackstenius and Leah Williamson both had efforts cleared off the line. The English team showed more than enough to suggest a semifinal appearance for the first time since 2013 was realistic. Roma was playing 2021 champion Barcelona later Tuesday.

