Boldy’s goal with 1.3 left in OT lifts Wild over Devils

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Matt Boldy scored with 1.3 seconds left in overtime and Filip Gustavsson made a career-high 47 saves to give the Minnesota Wild a 2-1 victory over the New Jersey Devils. The game was a chippy, defensive struggle. After two scoreless periods, the Devils were outshooting the Wild 22-19. Minnesota finally broke through 6:41 into the third when Mason Shaw scored his seventh goal of the season on a wraparound. Timo Meier answered for the Devils five minutes later with his 35th goal of the season on a wraparound of his own.

