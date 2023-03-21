Boston College extends Earl Grant through 2028-29 season

BOSTON (AP) — Boston College coach Earl Grant has agreed to a two-year extension that will run through the 2028-29 season. Grant took over as coach prior to the 2021-22 season and finished 13-20. The Eagles went 16-17 this past season, but had three victories over nationally ranked teams for the first time in 14 years. The Eagles went 9-11 in Atlantic Coast Conference play, their most wins in the league play since 2010-11. Quinten Post also became the first Boston College player to be named Most Improved Player.

