Capitals blow 3-goal lead, lose to Blue Jackets in overtime

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Washington Capitals blew a three-goal lead and lost 7-6 in overtime to the NHL-worst Columbus Blue Jackets. Jack Roslovic scored the OT winner to snap the Blue Jackets’ three-game losing streak. The Capitals have lost three in a row to fall further out of playoff contention in the Eastern Conference. The loss dampened the celebration of longtime Washington captain Alex Ovechkin for reaching second on the career goals list. Ovechkin scored his 40th goal of the season. He has scored 40 in a season 13 times to break a tie with Wayne Gretzky, who did it 12 times.

