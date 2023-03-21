Cavinder twins reach March Madness Sweet 16 after transfer

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Haley and Hanna Cavinder are going to the Sweet 16 in the NCAA Tournament. The Miami guards are perhaps the faces of the NIL movement in college athletics. They have a massive following on social media. What Miami coach Katie Meier says people don’t understand about the twins is that they work as hard on basketball as they do anything else. Their work helped Miami get back to March Madness. The Cavinders are in the tournament for the first time after transferring from Fresno State. Miami upset No. 1 seed Indiana in the second round and plays No. 4 seed Villanova on Friday.

