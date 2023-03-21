DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Led by Brice Williams’ 14 points, the Charlotte 49ers defeated the Radford Highlanders 63-56 on Tuesday in the CBI Tournament.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.