Clutterbuck scores 2 as Islanders beat Maple Leafs 7-2

NEW YORK (AP) — Cal Clutterbuck had two goals and an assist as the New York Islanders got all their scoring in the last two periods in a 7-2 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs. Anders Lee and Noah Dobson each had a goal and an assist, and Zach Parise, Hudson Fasching and Simon Holmstrom also scored to help the Islanders win their third straight and improve to 7-2-1 in their last 10. Jean-Gabriel Pageau had two assists and Ilya Sorokin finished with 24 saves. New York moved three points ahead of Florida for the top wild card in the Eastern Conference. The Panthers lost 6-3 at Philadelphia. Sam Lafferty and Mitchell Marner scored for Toronto, which had won two straight. Ilya Samsonov had 22 saves.

