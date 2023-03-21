Skip to Content
College hoops staffs specialize to meet roster, NIL demands

By AARON BEARD
AP Basketball Writer

Coaches across college basketball are looking at ways to evolve to deal with recruiting, roster management and athletes who can earn money. It is a chaotic landscape. The challenges include players being able to move freely through the transfer portal and cash in on their fame with endorsement deals. Houston coach Kelvin Sampson says programs have to adapt and have specialized roles. Kansas State coach Jerome Tang says the additional layers of support staff can make a program stand out from others.

