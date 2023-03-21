Dont’a Hightower retires from NFL after decade with Patriots

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Dont’a Hightower is making a quiet exit to a memorable career with the New England Patriots. The veteran linebacker who did not play last season announced his retirement from the NFL in an essay posted on the Players’ Tribune website. It ends a decade-long run in New England that included three Super Bowl rings and a pair of Pro Bowl selections. He also was named a second-team All-Pro in 2016. With his wife expecting their first child, Hightower sat out the 2020 season because of concerns about COVID-19. He returned in 2021 but his production was down. He became a free agent that summer but didn’t sign a new contract.

