Falcons add more size by signing WR Hollins to 1-year deal

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons have signed wide receiver Mack Hollins to a $2.5 million, one-year deal, giving the team another big option. The 6-foot-4, 221-pound Hollins could open the season as the No. 2 wide receiver, joining 6-foot-5 Drake London as big playmakers for quarterback Desmond Ridder. Olamide Zaccheaus and KhaDarel Hodge, who ranked among Atlanta’s top options in 2022, are unrestricted free agents. Hollins set career highs with 57 catches for 690 yards for Las Vegas last season. The Falcons also announced that defensive tackle Eddie Goldman, who retired after signing a one-year deal with the team last summer, has been reinstated.

