Fanatics to take over as NHL jersey maker starting in 2024

By STEPHEN WHYNO
AP Hockey Writer

The NHL is changing jerseys again. Fanatics is taking over as the league’s on-ice jersey provider next year. The change comes after Adidas made NHL jerseys for the past seven years. Before that it was Reebok from 2005-17. The new agreement with Fanatics begins with the 2024-25 season. Fanatics vice chairman Doug Mack says the company will seek feedback from players and equipment managers before starting production. It’s the first time Fanatics will make in-game jerseys with their own branding for one of the four major North American professional sports leagues.

