Fanatics to take over as NHL jersey maker starting in 2024

The NHL is changing jerseys again. Fanatics is taking over as the league’s on-ice jersey provider next year. The change comes after Adidas made NHL jerseys for the past seven years. Before that it was Reebok from 2005-17. The new agreement with Fanatics begins with the 2024-25 season. Fanatics vice chairman Doug Mack says the company will seek feedback from players and equipment managers before starting production. It’s the first time Fanatics will make in-game jerseys with their own branding for one of the four major North American professional sports leagues.

