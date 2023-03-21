Flames bounce back with 5-1 victory over Ducks

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Tyler Toffoli had three assists, Calgary scored twice on the power play and the Flames bounced back from a six-goal loss one night earlier with a 5-1 victory over the Anaheim Ducks. Toffoli has nine points in the past four games, including six assists. Nick Ritchie, Troy Stecher, Rasmus Andersson, Elias Lindholm and Andrew Mangiapane scored Calgary’s goals. Mikael Backlund had a pair of assists and Dan Vladar stopped 19 shots for the Flames, who rebounded from an 8-2 defeat Monday night in Los Angeles. Frank Vatrano scored Anaheim’s lone goal. John Gibson made 38 saves and faced more than 40 shots for the 20th time this season.

