WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Connor Hellebuyck stopped 29 shots to lead the Winnipeg Jets to a needed 2-1 victory over the Arizona Coyotes. Nikolaj Ehlers and Adam Lowry scored for the Jets, who won for the second time in five games. Hellebuyck recorded his 31st victory in his 55th start of the season. Barrett Hayton scored and Karel Vejmelka had 23 saves as Arizona snapped a four-game win streak and eight-game point streak (6-0-2).

