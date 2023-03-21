Ibrahimovic back with Sweden, not thinking about Euro 2024

STOCKHOLM, Sweden (AP) — Retirement didn’t enter the thoughts of Zlatan Ibrahimovic while he was sidelined for eight months with a swollen knee following surgery. The situation certainly had the Swedish soccer great worried. Ibrahimovic says “I didn’t come into a situation where I said stop. I was more (thinking) it was hopeless.” The 41-year-old Ibrahimovic is back and in a position to play for his country in a European Championship qualifier. Sweden hosts Belgium on Friday and then plays Azerbaijan next week. He says he is not thinking about whether he’ll be around for Euro 2024 in Germany.

