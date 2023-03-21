Jakobi Meyers hopes to create new memories in Las Vegas

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Jakobi Meyers knew the question was coming at some point in his introductory news conference. A Las Vegas TV sports reporter finally posed it. The question concerned Meyers’ lateral on the last play of the Dec. 18 game between the Raiders and New England Patriots. He tossed the ball backward in a tie game that seemed destined for overtime. Las Vegas defensive end Chandler Jones snagged the lateral and scored on a 48-yard touchdown to beat the Patriots 30-24. Now Meyers will play in that same Allegiant Stadium as a member of the home team.

