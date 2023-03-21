Jayson Tatum’s 36 points lead Celtics past Kings 132-109

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Jayson Tatum scored 36 points and the Boston Celtics ended a long road trip on a high note by beating the Sacramento Kings 132-109. Boston bounced back from blowing a 19-point lead in Utah on Saturday night by knocking off one of the top teams in the Western Conference. It won four of six on the road trip. Jaylen Brown added 27 points and Derrick White scored 20 for the Celtics. Domantas Sabonis had 16 points, 13 rebounds and 12 assists for the Kings. Sacramento lost consecutive games for the first time since Feb. 3-5.

