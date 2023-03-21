Last Match Play, last chance for Kuchar at Tiger’s record
By DOUG FERGUSON
AP Golf Writer
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The last edition of the Dell Match Play means this is Matt Kuchar’s last chance to break a tournament record belonging to Tiger Woods. Kuchar has won 34 matches, two short of the record that Woods set on his way to three victories. The Match Play is the last of the World Golf Championships. They began in 1999 and have run their course with the tour moving to elevated events starting next year. Kuchar is only in the 64-man field because of LIV Golf players who are suspended. Three days of group play begins on Wednesday.