Mallorca bans fan who racially insulted Vinícius Júnior

MADRID (AP) — Spanish club Mallorca handed the fan who racially insulted players Vinícius Júnior and Samu Chukwueze a three-year ban from club membership. The fan is reportedly a 20-year-old Mallorca season ticket holder and is accused of calling Real Madrid forward Vinícius and Villarreal midfielder Chukwueze a monkey in separate Spanish league games this year. Both Vinicius and Chukwueze are Black. Spain’s anti-violence commission has already proposed a fine of 4,000 euros ($4,300) and a 12-month ban from stadiums for the fan who may also face criminal charges.

