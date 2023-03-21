Man United bidders set to make latest takeover offers

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — A second round of bids to buy Manchester United are due to be placed after a series of high level meetings last week. Representatives of Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani toured Old Trafford and the club’s training ground and met with United executives. Jim Ratcliffe also held talks with the Premier League club and was pictured being greeted by chief executive Richard Arnold. American investment firm Elliott Management has also held meetings with a view to providing capital for takeover bids or other finance options. Indicative offers were submitted to American merchant bank Raine last month.

