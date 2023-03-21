March Madness allows Vols to showcase SEC’s rugged style

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee coach Rick Barnes once took a team to watch a rugby match in Australia and loved what he saw. That’s not the Tennessee coach’s guide for the rugged style his Volunteers bring to the basketball court no matter what Florida Atlantic coach Dusty May might say. Barnes says good, hard basketball is something nice to watch. His fourth-seeded Vols will play No. 9 seed FAU on Thursday night at Madison Square Garden in a East Region semifinal.

