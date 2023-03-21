Match Play a final chance for some players to get in Masters

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The final Match Play could be the last chance for some players to get into the Masters. The top 50 in the world after this week get invitations. Right on the bubble is Min Woo Lee at No. 47. He had a chance to sew up his spot until a 76 at The Players Championship. He missed a 12-foot putt on the final hole that would have assured his going to the Masters. For players like Rickie Fowler and Taylor Montgomery, they’ll need to advance out of their group and at the very least reach the quarterfinals of Match Play.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.