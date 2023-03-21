Match Play a final chance for some players to get in Masters
By DOUG FERGUSON
AP Golf Writer
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The final Match Play could be the last chance for some players to get into the Masters. The top 50 in the world after this week get invitations. Right on the bubble is Min Woo Lee at No. 47. He had a chance to sew up his spot until a 76 at The Players Championship. He missed a 12-foot putt on the final hole that would have assured his going to the Masters. For players like Rickie Fowler and Taylor Montgomery, they’ll need to advance out of their group and at the very least reach the quarterfinals of Match Play.