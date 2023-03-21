Mbappé is named as France’s new captain by coach Deschamps

AP Sports Writer (AP) — World Cup top scorer Kylian Mbappé has been named as France’s new captain succeeding goalkeeper Hugo Lloris. France coach Didier Deschamps made the announcement on a short video clip which is set to be aired on soccer show Téléfoot. Deschamps says “Kylian ticks all the boxes to take on this responsibility, given what he does and will continue to do on the field.” Mbappé will captain France against the Netherlands at Stade de France on Friday when qualifying starts for next year’s European Championship. Mbappé scored eight goals at last year’s World Cup in Qatar and became only the second player to score a hat trick in the final. Antoine Griezmann will be vice-captain. Lloris has retired from international duty.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.