Melanie Barcenas youngest player ever to sign with NWSL team

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The San Diego Wave have signed 15-year-old Melanie Barcenas, the youngest player ever to reach a deal with a National Women’s Soccer League team. At 15 years and 138 days, Barcenas is younger than Chloe Ricketts, who was 15 years and 283 days old when she signed with the Washington Spirit this month. Barcenas played for the San Diego Surf youth club and was also called up by the U.S. national under-17 team for a pair of exhibition matches against England in February.

