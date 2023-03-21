Mitchell has big slam, 31 points as Cavs beat Nets 115-109
By BRIAN MAHONEY
AP Basketball Writer
NEW YORK (AP) — Donovan Mitchell had five 3-pointers and one sensational slam dunk among his 31 points, and the Cleveland Cavaliers opened a big lead in the third quarter and held on for a 115-109 victory over Brooklyn Nets. Caris LeVert added 18 points for the Cavaliers in the opener of a two-game series. Cleveland led by only six after a competitive first half, but quickly blew it open in the third quarter en route to its seventh win in nine games. Darius Garland and Evan Mobley each added 17 points.