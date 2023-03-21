Paris Olympics organizers looking for 45,000 volunteers

PARIS (AP) — Organizers of the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris are launching a drive this week to recruit tens of thousands of volunteers who are willing to work without pay at the world’s biggest sports event. And they want that group to include at least 3,000 people with disabilities, as Paris aims to stage an event that is open to everyone. At a news conference to launch the volunteer recruitment campaign, the French government’s minister for people with disabilities called the 2024 Games “a magnificent opportunity” to make France more inclusive.

