PSV bans soccer hooligan for 40 years for attacking player

EINDHOVEN, Netherlands (AP) — A soccer hooligan serving two months in prison for running onto the field at PSV Eindhoven’s stadium and attacking a player during a Europa League match has also been handed a 40-year ban by the Dutch club. PSV says the 20-year-old man will not be allowed inside the Philips Stadium during the length of the ban. Prosecutors previously said the man had two previous convictions for soccer-related offenses and was under the influence of alcohol when he ran onto the field late in the match between PSV and Sevilla on Feb. 23 and punched Sevilla goalkeeper Marko Dmitrovic. Dmitrovic was not injured and wrestled the hooligan to the ground.

