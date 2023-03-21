Raymond’s shootout goal lifts Red Wings over Blues, 3-2

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Lucas Raymond’s goal in the fourth round of a shootout lifted the Detroit Red Wings to a 3-2 win over the St. Louis Blues. Raymond’s goal was the only one from either team in the tiebreaker. He is 3 for 8 in shootout attempts this season. Alex Chiasson and Filip Zadina scored in regulation for the Red Wings, who stopped a three-game losing streak. Magnus Hellberg made 20 saves. Robert Bortuzzo and Marco Scandella scored for the Blues, who had their three-game home winning streak against Detroit snapped. Joel Hofer made 27 saves for St. Louis.

