Sanheim, Hart lead Flyers past Panthers 6-3

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Travis Sanheim scored twice, Carter Hart made 41 saves and the Philadelphia Flyers defeated the Florida Panthers 6-3. Joel Farabee added a goal and an assist, and Scott Laughton and Ivan Provorov also scored for the Flyers. Philadelphia won for just the fifth time in 16 games. Brandon Montour had a goal and an assist, and Matthew Tkachuck and Sam Reinhart also scored for Florida. The Panthers had won three in a row and six of seven before falling to the lowly Flyers. Florida remained one point ahead of idle Pittsburgh for the final wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference.

