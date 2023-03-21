Sevilla fires Sampaoli after team’s poor Spanish league run

MADRID (AP) — Jorge Sampaoli’s second stint as Sevilla coach is over. Sevilla has fired the Argentine coach two days after a 2-0 loss at relegation-threatened Getafe in the Spanish league. Sampaoli first coached Sevilla from 2016 to 2017 before leaving to join Argentina’s national team ahead of the 2018 World Cup. Sampaoli leaves with Sevilla in 14th place in the Spanish league. It is two points from the relegation zone. The traditional club from southern Spain has won one of its last five league games, with three losses and a draw. It will face Manchester United in the Europa League quarterfinals next month.

