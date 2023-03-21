Tobin Anderson leaving FDU to replace Rick Pitino at Iona
NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. (AP) — Tobin Anderson is leaving NCAA Cinderella FDU after one fairy tale season and replacing Rick Pitino at Iona. Iona athletic director Matt Glovaski announced the hiring of Anderson on Tuesday, just a day after Pitino left to take the job at St. John’s. Anderson led the No. 16 seeded Knights to a win over No. 1 Purdue in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament last week, only the second time a No. 16 seed has knocked off a top-seeded team. UMBC beat No. 1 Virginia in 2018.