Ullmark’s 40 saves carries Bruins past Senators, 2-1

BOSTON (AP) — Linus Ullmark made 40 saves, Jake DeBrusk had the go-ahead goal and the NHL-best Boston Bruins continued their pursuit of the league’s record for regular-season victories with a 2-1 win over the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday night. David Krejci added a power-play goal for Boston, which won its fourth straight.Dylan Gambrell scored for the Senators and Mads Sogaard made 33 stops. The Bruins posted their 54th win and with 12 games left are on pace to break the mark of 62, set by the Detroit Red Wings in 1995-96 and matched by the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2018-19.Ullmark improved to 35-5-1.

