Urías lined up to start Dodgers’ opener; Kershaw `excited’

GOODYEAR, Ariz. (AP) — Julio Urías is lined up to pitch for the Los Angeles Dodgers on opening day — and that’s just fine with teammate Clayton Kershaw. Los Angeles manager Dave Roberts hasn’t announced his scheduled starter for March 30 against Arizona. Roberts, however, told reporters Tuesday that Urías will pitch Friday in a Cactus League game against Milwaukee as he returns to Dodgers camp from participating in the World Baseball Classic with Mexico. That would put the left-hander on regular rest for the opener versus the Diamondbacks at Dodger Stadium, with Kershaw on track for the second game of the season. Kershaw, a three-time NL Cy Young Award winner, has made a franchise-record nine opening-day starts for the Dodgers. Walker Buehler started last season’s opener in Colorado.

