Vikings bring back defensive lineman Jonathan Bullard

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings have agreed to terms on a new contract with defensive lineman Jonathan Bullard. He played in 12 games with seven starts last season. Bullard joined the Vikings last year for his fifth team in five seasons. The eighth-year veteran had 23 tackles and five tackles for loss. He suffered a biceps injury on Dec. 4 and missed the next four games. Bullard gives the Vikings another experienced player on the interior with returning starter Harrison Phillips and newcomer Dean Lowry. Dalvin Tomlinson was their most accomplished defensive lineman. He signed with Cleveland.

