Vrabel completes Titans coaching staff with 3 assistants

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans announced Tuesday that Mike Vrabel completed his coaching staff by hiring Tom Quinn and Anthony Levine as special teams assistants and Matt Jones as an offensive line assistant. Quinn spent the past 16 seasons with the New York Giants coaching special teams under four different coaches with two Super Bowl titles. Levine played in college at Tennessee State. He spent 10 years in the NFL with Baltimore as a special teams player before retiring after the 2021 season. Jones moves to the NFL after spending the past four seasons at Tennessee Martin as run game coordinator and tight end/offensive tackle coach.

